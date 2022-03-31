Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act for Electric Vehicle Battery Materials

By Emma Newburger, CNBC

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Joe Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage domestic production of minerals required to make batteries for electric vehicles and long-term energy storage.
  • Biden's order could help companies receive government funding for feasibility studies on projects that extract materials, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese.
  • The White House also announced a new release of oil from its strategic reserves to help cut gas prices and fight inflation across the U.S.

President Joe Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage domestic production of minerals required to make batteries for electric vehicles and long-term energy storage. It will also help the U.S. minimize dependence on foreign supply chains.

The president's order could help companies receive government funding for feasibility studies on projects that extract materials, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese, for EV production.

The Defense Production Act, established by President Harry Truman during the Cold War, allows the president to use emergency authority to prioritize the development of specific materials for national production.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The President will issue a directive, authorizing the use of the Defense Production Act to secure American production of critical materials to bolster our clean energy economy by reducing our reliance on China and other countries for the minerals and materials that will power our clean energy future," the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The Department of Defense will impose the authority using "strong environmental, labor, community, and tribal consultation standards," the White House said. The administration also said it's reviewing further uses of the law to "secure safer, cleaner, and more resilient energy for America."

Money Report

Business 11 mins ago

Jim Cramer Says One of These Red-Hot Stocks Is a Maybe, the Other Is a Miss

Business 17 mins ago

Fantasy Author's Record-Breaking Kickstarter Campaign Closes at $41.7 Million

The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, representing about one-third of emissions every year. The transition away from gas vehicles to EVs is considered critical to combating human-caused climate change.

Read more about how businesses and consumers are fighting and adapting to climate change:

How the EU plans to cut dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year

County by county, solar panels face pushback

How the war in Ukraine and climate change are shaping the nuclear industry

Why a California city is trying to build the state’s last fossil-fueled power plant

Demand for lithium has also boomed as more auto companies race to develop EVs. Growth in the number and size of batteries for EVs could comprise more than 90% of lithium demand by 2030, according to the firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. And about 24% of new vehicles sold globally will likely be fully electric by 2030, according to forecasts from consulting firm AlixPartners.

"We're looking forward to seeing the specifics of the president's announcement, but the Biden administration should be commended for their efforts to secure the production of critical minerals like lithium here at home," Lithium Americas, a resource company focused on lithium development, told CNBC.

The administration in February unveiled a plan to allocate $5 billion to states to fund  EV chargers over five years as part of the bipartisan infrastructure package. The U.S. is the world's third-largest market for EVs, behind China and Europe.

Sierra Club President Ramón Cruz said in a statement that the organization "appreciates President Biden taking steps to invest in clean energy and help further lead the world in the transition."

"However, it's essential that this be done properly," Cruz added. "We must ensure that labor and environmental standards are not sidestepped, nor are the crucial consultations with Tribal nations and communities who would be directly affected."

The White House on Thursday also announced a new release of oil from its strategic reserves to help cut gas prices and fight inflation across the U.S. The announcement comes as the administration seeks to combat a hike in energy prices prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

— CNBC's Cat Clifford and Pippa Stevens contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us