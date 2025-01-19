Asia-Pacific markets trade higher ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Monday, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration with investors awaiting greater clarity on the policies of the incoming U.S. administration.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.38%, while the Topix added 1.37%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.15% and the Kosdaq advanced 0.27%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,841, also higher than the HSI's last close of 19,584.06.

China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged Monday. The People's Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1%, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%.

Malaysia is slated to release its trade data for December, while Hong Kong is set to report its unemployment figures for the same month later in the day.

Other central banks in Asia will also be convening later this week. Malaysia's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate steady at 3% on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan is holding its next policy meeting from Jan. 23 to Jan 24 — BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has signaled intentions to hike rates. Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore will be meeting on Friday.

On Friday in the U.S., the three major averages posted their first weekly gain of the new year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 334.70 points, or 0.78%, to end at 43,487.83. The S&P 500 gained 1% to 5,996.66, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.51% to 19,630.20.

President-elect Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone Friday about trade, Tiktok, fentanyl and more, talks which Trump described as "very good."

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

— Hakyung Kim

China ETF up more than 3%

The KraneShares China Internet ETF (KWEB) is up 3.2% Friday, slightly below its earlier high after the Supreme Court ruled to uphold the ban on TikTok.

The exchange-traded fund is pacing for its fourth positive session in the past five, as well as its best day since Dec. 9, 2024, when it gained 10%. It is also on pace to break a four-week losing streak, with its best weekly performance since early October 2024.

Kanzhun, Weibo, PDD Holdings and Tencent Music are among the stock leading the ETF higher.

— Hakyung Kim