Achieve financial wellness: Be happier, wealthier and more financially secure

Money is the No. 1 source of stress for most Americans today, and that's a big problem.

Too much or prolonged financial stress can hurt your health and relationships, and if you don't address it, your existing financial troubles can snowball.

We want to help. Our new online course, Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure, will give you the tools you need to get your money life in order and feel confident about your future.

We'll teach you how to:

Understand your own psychology and establish a healthy relationship with money

Break bad financial habits, form good ones, and manage financial stress

Use simple techniques to boost your savings and get out of debt

Save for retirement and grow your money by investing

Create a long-term plan to achieve financial security and financial freedom, where you control your time

You can preregister for the course starting July 10, and all materials will be available starting July 17. You'll get access to over 100 minutes of pre-recorded video lessons that you can watch at any time, as well as a companion workbook with exercises and examples.

You'll learn from our host Emmie Martin, CNBC Make It's money editor and a certified financial planner, as well as expert instructors:

Brad T. Klontz, Psy.D, a financial psychologist and member of the CNBC Digital Financial Advisor Council, who studies and teaches the psychology of money. He helps clients understand the subconscious beliefs and patterns that affect their financial behaviors.

Yanely Espinal, a director of educational outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance and member of the CNBC Global Financial Wellness Advisory Board, who noticed a gap in the education system and has made it her mission to educate young people about how to achieve financial wellness.

Kamila Elliott, CEO of wealth management firm Collective Wealth Partners and member of the CNBC Digital Financial Advisor Council, who advises high-net-worth individuals and business owners on their financial planning, tax and investment needs.

Successfully managing your anxiety around money, and even overcoming it, is possible. The most important step on your journey toward financial wellness? The first one.

Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.

