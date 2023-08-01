Taylor Swift

Tips: Here is what to know before buying your Taylor Swift tickets

All right, Swifties, she’s coming to LA and you might be looking everywhere for tickets, but don’t let it be a cruel summer by clicking on the wrong link

By Claudia Simones and Cinthia Pasillas

TaylorSwift
Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Taylor Swift tickets may be in your "Wildest Dreams" but don’t shake off your better judgment when looking for them online. 

Swifties know too well that in two days, Taylor Swift will be just a few miles up Interstate 5 at So-Fi stadium. She’ll be there for six concerts and you might be going crazy trying to find tickets online.

We’ve all been there at some point. It’s the concert you just can’t miss, but beware. If you’re not careful you may lose your money to a scam tailored for your love for Taylor Swift.

This is the mega event of the summer and an endless number of people couldn't get their hands on a ticket for the Eras Tour. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This means many of you are looking all over the internet for that much-desired ticket, and this makes you a target of scammers.

Since January 2022, the Better Business Bureau says they have received 18,609 complaints about the sale of event tickets. 

Remember that the sale and purchase of concert tickets on social media platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Instagram are prohibited. So if you see an offer there, ignore it.

Getty Images
Taylor Swift is coming to SoFi Stadium for the final leg of her highly-anticipated Eras Tour.

Here is what you should know before buying your tickets: 

  • Also remember when buying your ticket, it’s better to pay with a credit card since it has protections in case you need to recover your money. 
  • Don’t pay through digital payment apps such as Zelle or Venmo. It’s like handing over cash, and if you get scammed, you won’t likely be able to recover your money.

According to experts:  

  • You should buy only from professional and recognized reseller sites
  • Do your homework on ticket pricing
  • Ask the seller what the refund policy is

Experts also say to double-check the date and time of the tickets and check the seat number in advance. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. You can make a complaint with the BBB, the Federal Trade Commission, and the office of the attorney general. 

Local

clear the shelters

PHOTOS: Meet the pets you can adopt today for NBC 7/T20's Clear The Shelters campaign

Lakeside

‘Everything is lost': Lakeside family's bakery left in ashes

If you are one of the lucky ones that got a ticket to the Taylor Swift concert, here you can find everything you need to know before you go, including transportation suggestions. 

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftconsumerRespondstickets
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us