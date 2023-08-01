Taylor Swift tickets may be in your "Wildest Dreams" but don’t shake off your better judgment when looking for them online.

Swifties know too well that in two days, Taylor Swift will be just a few miles up Interstate 5 at So-Fi stadium. She’ll be there for six concerts and you might be going crazy trying to find tickets online.

We’ve all been there at some point. It’s the concert you just can’t miss, but beware. If you’re not careful you may lose your money to a scam tailored for your love for Taylor Swift.

This is the mega event of the summer and an endless number of people couldn't get their hands on a ticket for the Eras Tour.

This means many of you are looking all over the internet for that much-desired ticket, and this makes you a target of scammers.

Since January 2022, the Better Business Bureau says they have received 18,609 complaints about the sale of event tickets.

Remember that the sale and purchase of concert tickets on social media platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Instagram are prohibited. So if you see an offer there, ignore it.

Here is what you should know before buying your tickets:

Also remember when buying your ticket, it’s better to pay with a credit card since it has protections in case you need to recover your money.

Don’t pay through digital payment apps such as Zelle or Venmo. It’s like handing over cash, and if you get scammed, you won’t likely be able to recover your money.

According to experts:

You should buy only from professional and recognized reseller sites

Do your homework on ticket pricing

Ask the seller what the refund policy is

Experts also say to double-check the date and time of the tickets and check the seat number in advance. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. You can make a complaint with the BBB, the Federal Trade Commission, and the office of the attorney general.

If you are one of the lucky ones that got a ticket to the Taylor Swift concert, here you can find everything you need to know before you go, including transportation suggestions.