Most California taxpayers already got an extra six months to file and pay their taxes this year but they'll now have even more time.

On the day of the original extended deadline, Monday, Oct. 16, the IRS announced it would further postpone the tax deadline for 55 of California's 58 counties, including San Diego County. The deadline for San Diego County residents to file their tax returns is now Thursday, Nov. 16, for both individuals and businesses.

NBC 7 has reached out to the California Franchise Tax Board to see if they will again follow the IRS's lead and postpone state taxes for the same 55 counties.

The IRS has postponed filing and payments for Californians impacted by winter storms, reports NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Sergio Flores.

Why did the IRS postpone the due date?

The IRS first postponed taxes in January for 55 of California’s 58 counties due to the winter storms that battered the state this year. Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties are the only ones not included in the extension.

The IRS relief was declared based on three different FEMA disaster declarations in California. You can see all the notices by clicking on this link, and opening the + sign for 2023. San Diego County is listed in two of the three California notices.

Do I have to prove I was impacted by the storms?

You don't have to prove you were directly impacted by the winter storms. Everyone in the impacted counties will automatically get the extension. Neither the state nor the IRS will ask for supporting documentation. You also don’t have to file anything requesting the extension.

What if I receive a penalty notice?

The IRS says to call them if you receive a penalty notice so they can reverse that. Remember, scammers are always trying to pose as the IRS to steal your info, so if you do receive a notice, go straight to IRS.gov to get their contact information. Don’t call the number on the notice in case it’s a fraud.

Do I need to send in estimated payments?

Not only did San Diego County taxpayers get an extra six months to file their taxes, they are also getting the extra time to make any payments, including quarterly estimated payments. That now extends to the Nov. 16 deadline.

Are there disadvantages to putting my taxes off?

The IRS says 7 out of 10 filers get refunds. The only way to get that money, however, is to file. Also, the longer you wait to file, the more opportunities scammers have to steal your refund. They may be able to find your personal information on the dark web and file in your name.

Once you are ready to file, here are some tips to help you out:

Paperless is best: Efile and choose direct deposit for your refund

Efile and choose direct deposit for your refund File when you're ready: Avoid errors, which will slow things down

And something you can start right now to make next year much easier — keep all of your tax documents and receipts organized, and in one place. You’ll thank yourself once it’s time to start the process all over again next year.