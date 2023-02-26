IRS Extends Tax Deadline to Oct. 16 for San Diegans, Others Affected by Storms

San Diego County residents have until Oct. 16 to file their tax returns.

The change, which was announced Friday by the Internal Revenue Service, is meant to offer "relief for victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California."

“The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax filing and payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For example, certain deadlines that fall on or after January 8, 2023, and before October 16, 2023, have additional time to file until October 16, 2023.”

This includes 2022 individual income tax returns that would be due April 18 and several 2022 business returns that typically expire on March 15 and April 18, the IRS said.

The extension also means taxpayers will have until Oct. to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.

The deadline also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments, which are typically due on January 17, 2023, and April 18, 2023.

“This means individual taxpayers can skip paying fourth quarter estimated taxes, which are typically due Jan. 17, 2023, and instead include it with the 2022 return they file on or before Oct. 16,” the IRS stated.

Here is who the Oct. 16 deadline also applies to:

Quarterly payroll tax returns and excise taxes that are due Jan. 31, 2023

Penalties on payroll tax deposits and excise taxes due on or after Jan.8, 2023, or before Jan. 23, 2023, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by November 22, 2023

Farmers who choose to forgo making estimated tax payments and normally file their returns by March 1 will now have until October 16, 2023, to file their 2022 return and pay any tax due

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies for filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to apply for this tax relief.