Rebuilding after the flood: San Diego family shares lessons learned

Misael and Jenna Ortiz told NBC 7 Responds this week that they have learned the hard way about insurance, mold and home-flood restoration.

Through the adversity, they said, they also learned about themselves as a family, the generosity of their community and how they think government emergency help could use some improvement.

The Ortiz family gathered together at their home while it was being rebuilt.

Jahaira Ortiz recalled, with tears in her eyes, how strong she needed to be when she and her sister were suddenly pinned inside their Skyline home by a flash flood that blasted through their San Diego neighborhood and their garage door.

“It started just creaking and then, right when I got out, it exploded,” said Jahaira's sister, Jazleyn.

Jahaira's parents were outside, desperately trying to get to their crying daughters, as the water kept rising and making its way through the house.

“That’s when I started hyperventilating and crying," Jazleyn said. "That’s when I looked here and saw the wall starting to rip open."

The Ortiz's flooded home from the Jan. 22, 2024 rains

The couple said it was difficult to get to them. The current running through the flooding and around the house was just too strong to fight, as was the water pressure inside.

Minutes seemed like hours until Misael was finally able to rescue his daughters from the rushing water.

NBC 7 met up with the family the day after the flooding. It's been a long journey since then to recover and rebuild. Here's what they and several other impacted families learned along the way:

Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover damage from flash floods. That needs to be purchased separately

Repair to flood damage inside of the home is a process that can’t be rushed but needs to begin right away to avoid further problems

Mold can grow and spread quickly, posing a possible health risk for certain family members

“My daughter Jahaira has a breathing problem, so that was the concern,” Jenna said. "We cannot have any mold growing, and it has to be properly done."

Jenna Ortiz (right) standing with her daughters, Jahaira Ortiz (left) and Jazleyn Ortiz

The couple said they also learned how generous the community can be.

Jenna learned to rely on her “spiritual family.”

“They’ve come to our needs with donations of clothes, with food, with warm food,” Jenna said.

On the flip side, the Ortizes said government emergency services have been slow to help, including FEMA. They said they have filled out numerous forms but still haven't heard back.

“This wasn’t our fault," Jenna said. "The drains weren’t cleaned. Yeah, I didn't have flood insurance, but it doesn’t flood here."

FEMA arrived in force in San Diego this week after President Biden acknowledged the local disaster status this week. Within weeks, families who have applied for relief could be receiving financial help with a household cap of $42,500 for losses to property, vehicles and housing assistance. In the meantime, though, the expenses keep racking up and the credit cards are maxed out. Still, the Ortizes are grateful to be able to rebuild together.

“I was happy that it was all over,” Jahaira said.

Another lesson the family learned: Keep all important documents together in a fire-proof and water-proof container in an elevated place inside the home. In the Ortizes' case, this includes a very loving and beautiful letter their daughters once wrote to them.