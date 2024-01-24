Need home repairs after Monday's flooding in San Diego? Careful who you hire

Far too many families are in desperate need of contractors right now to help them rebuild their homes that may have been damaged or destroyed by Monday’s storm.

Here are some tips to ensure your repairs are done the right way:

Check a company’s or person’s license to do the job on California’s Contractors State License Board website (CSLB). There you’ll find out if they’re licensed and any disclosable complaints against them. Plus, should things not work out, the CSLB may be able to back you up with any complaints you may have down the road

Read and sign a contract. A handshake is simply not good enough when it comes to expensive home repairs. It literally makes sure you and the contractor are on the same page

When it comes to a down payment, know that California law only allows a maximum of $1,000 or 10% of the contract price, whichever is less

If the project has scheduled payments, you should know that it's illegal for a company to collect payment for work not yet completed or for material not yet delivered

Also, keep in mind that San Diego County has proclaimed a state of emergency. This means that:

It's illegal for a business to increase prices for essential goods or services by more than 10% unless it can show that its costs have increased

It also makes unlicensed contracting illegal. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said this can further victimize someone who may have already suffered a heavy loss

Watch out for scams. You may be tempted by the victim of scare tactics. After a disaster, debris-cleaning scams tend to pop up. Do not provide payment up front and be sure to ask where the debris is being taken. Scammers often ask for money up-front and then disappear

Will you be staying at a hotel or motel while your home is repaired? The proprietors cannot increase regular rates by more than 10% during and 30 days following a declared emergency.

You can report any violations of the state of emergency laws to the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Unit at (619) 531-3507, the California Attorney General’s Office or the California Department of Insurance at800-927-4357.