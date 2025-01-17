How to fly without a REAL ID starting May 7

If you’re flying anywhere in the United States this year, your current driver's license may not be enough to get you through security at the airport.

Starting May 7, the Transportation Security Administration will require a REAL ID instead, which meets federal standards for enhanced security.

Why do you need a Real ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“We want to make sure that those people who get a state photo ID are who they say they are,” said TSA spokesperson Lori Dankers.

The REAL ID has certain security features that traditional driver licenses do not have. Therefore, people will need more documents when applying for a REAL ID at the DMV.

“They also have to provide proof that they’re lawfully in the country,” said Dankers.

How much does a Real ID cost?

If you don’t already have a California license, the REAL ID will cost you $45. If you are upgrading your license, it’ll cost $36. You can start the application online, but you must go in person to complete the REAL ID process.

What other forms of ID will the TSA accept?

If you don’t want to upgrade to a REAL ID, there are other forms of identification that TSA will accept.

State-Issued Drivers License or State-Issued ID

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

“TSA is using certain types of technology that can read all acceptable forms of identification as well as fraudulent identification,” Dankers told us.

How do you know if a California driver's license or ID card is a REAL ID? Look for a bear with a star in the upper right-hand corner.