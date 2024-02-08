How to avoid being duped into buying a flood-damaged car

If at some point down the road, you think about buying a used car, you should keep an eye out for flood-damaged cars that may be flooding secondary markets.

We’ve seen cars get swallowed up by floods throughout San Diego County as heavy storms hit different neighborhoods during the past few weeks. Most of those vehicles will be reported as a total loss by insurance companies and sent to auction houses.

NBC 7 reporter Kelvin Henry was reporting live from Mission Valley when a man ignored flood warnings and drove his car into the overflowing river.

“They usually go to a salvage yard where they take body parts off of them,” said Brian Bowersock, CEO of West Automotive Group. “Unfortunately, sometimes you will get people that get into those auctions that actually purchase a car to try to fix it and sell it.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Bowersock said buying one of these cars is risky. Tempting, but risky.

“Sometimes, people feel like they're getting a great deal," Bowersox said, "but what they're going to come to find out after they purchase the vehicle, it's going to be a money pit."

And possibly a death trap, according to Bowersock, who explained that flooding will permanently damage the computer and electrical systems in a vehicle.

“All the passive restraint stuff, the airbags, all that's electronics inside the car," Bowersox said. "And if that's not working properly, obviously, if you were to get in an accident in one of those cars, you could be hurt or somebody else with you."

So, how can you be sure before you buy a car?

Mildew smell

Take a whiff inside of the car: A mildew odor can be a sign of water damage. Watch out for the heavy use of car fresheners, which could be masking a bad smell.

Check headlights and tail lights

A car’s headlights and tail lights can also tell you if they’ve been underwater: Look for a water line and/or sediment inside the light housing.

Look under the carpet

Pull the carpet back and check for dried mud, sediment or mold. Any water damage here should make you think twice about buying.

“There are modules on the floors, underneath the seats of a lot of these vehicles," Bowersox said. "Therefore, if you just got a small amount of water inside a car those get submerged and damaged."

Check all electrical components

Check all the electricals by repeatedly turning them off and on. Move seats forward and back, windows up and down, internal and external lights, radio, windshield wipers, etc.

Check the Carfax flood report

Finally, remember that flooded cars must be reported to the Department of Motor Vehicles by insurance companies. Use this to your advantage. Carfax has a website tool that allows you to enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check if the car you're thinking of buying has been listed as flood-damaged.