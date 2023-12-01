5% water rate hike, 1st of several, takes effect for San Diegans

San Diegans will start noticing higher water bills this month. The first of several water rate hikes that will ultimately increase San Diego's rates by about 19% took effect Friday.

The San Diego City Council approved the rate increases on Sept. 19 in a 5-3 vote. Rates will first go up by 5% on Dec. 1 followed by another hike of 4% on Jan. 1, 2024. Another 8.7% hike is expected by Jan. 1, 2025.

This means the average family monthly bill will jump from $81.06 to $93.67 by the start of 2024, and then $100.75 in early 2025. To estimate how much your bill will change, use the calculator here.

The city argued it would not have enough revenue to provide necessary water services for fiscal years 2024 - 2025 if rates weren't increased, citing an independent rate consultant contracted by the city last year.

Where does the money go? According to the city, 59% is expected to go toward the purchase of imported water and 41% will pay for maintenance, upgrades and debt services for the city’s water system.

This includes an investment in the pure-water program, which is a landmark recycling program that will reduce the need for the city to purchase imported water. They’re aiming for 2035 when the pure-water program will supply half of San Diego's water supply.

Additionally, the city is seeking to pass through any rate increase imposed by the San Diego County Water Authority. Keep in mind that San Diego's Public Utilities Department does not generate a profit and is not supported by the city’s general fund.

Despite the stated need, dozens of residents asked the city to reject the increase, with some council members sharing their concerns.

According to the Public Utilities Department, San Diego's average monthly water bill is below the average for water agencies in the region -- which is around $95 a month -- and will continue to be after the rate increase. However, California has higher than average water prices and San Diegans in particular can expect to pay nearly double the national average water bill.

Additionally, San Diego pays the highest rate in the nation for electricity and the average cost of a home in the county surpassed $1 million in August. San Diegans have received nearly $30 million in COVID arrearage for water bills and the city has applied for $40 million more.

In June, the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors voted to increase wholesale water rates by 9.5% for 2024. Citing "extraordinary inflationary pressures and depressed water sales," the board said the proposals are a way to manage cost increases while still protecting ratepayers, ensuring water reliability and maintaining the authority's credit ratings.

According to the agency, while it sets rates annually to address changing conditions, the Water Authority's budgets span two fiscal years. The recommended $1.8 billion budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is up 5% from the current budget "due to higher costs for water, treatment and infrastructure maintenance."

Historically, SDCWA increases water rates annually, based on costs for infrastructure, operations, maintenance and water purchases from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

The increased costs are then passed through by SDCWA to the member agencies that purchase water from it, including the city of San Diego. These increased costs are known as "pass-throughs."