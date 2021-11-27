PHOTOS: Comic-Con Special Edition 2021

The beloved event that attracts thousands of people from all over the world to America’s Finest City was canceled in 2020 for the first time in 50 years due to the pandemic. Now, it is back with its small-scaled in-person event on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here is what the Comic-Con looked like this year:

Rows and rows of artists and small businesses set up shop at the San Diego Convention Center for Comic-Con Special Edition on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
What a welcomed sight to see following a pandemic-induced hiatus. Comic-Con goers wander through the Artists’ Alley at the San Diego Convention Center for Comic-Con Special Edition on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Bob’s Burgers had a fun pop-up experience at their merch store.
The bag that is given to all who attend Comic-Con
People lining up outside of the convention center on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
