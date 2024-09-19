Things to do this weekend: Super Girl Surf Pro, Pacific Islander Festival and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Sept. 20

Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro

All weekend long in Oceanside | Free

The world’s top professional female surfers are back for a 3-day world-class surfing competition.

Carlsbad Pumpkin Patch

9.a.m in Carlsbad | $10-$12

The Pumpkin Patch will feature a selection of pumpkins, from classic orange gourds to unique heirloom varieties starting Sep. 20th, located at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company farm.

San Diego Padres v. Chicago White Sox

All weekend long at Petco Park| Some tickets are still available

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Padres are holding a series of events and celebrations starting Sep. 20th. More details, here.

Craftoberfest

11 a.m. at Liberty Public Market

Get ready for 10 days of fun, flavor, and festivities at our annual Craftoberfest from September 20th to September 29th! Celebrate craft beer, delicious vendor food specials, and a lively mix of activities all week long!

Saturday, Sept. 21

Annual Pacific Islander Festival

2-day event at Mission Bay’s Ski Beach

There will be entertainment groups from local and other cities, States and overseas. Enjoy the food from the islands and view the cultural village, arts & craft booths and so much more.

Two Door Cinema Club

7 p.m. at Gallagher Square| $79.25

The Irish band will perform on the Sycuan Stage at the newly renovated Gallagher Square.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Happening Saturday/Sunday at Pechanga Arena| $22.50+

Fans can watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark.

Artwalk Carlsbad

Saturday/Sunday at Armada Drive | Free

The festival features fine arts on display and for sale by artists traveling from the U.S. and Mexico. Food trucks, musical performers, and stands will also be available.

Adams Avenue Street Fair

2-day event on Adams Avenue| Free

The 42nd annual Adams Avenue Street Fair features 75 musical acts on seven stages.

Sunday, Sept. 22

San Diego Restaurant Week

For 8 days, over 100 restaurants all over San Diego will have variations from multi-course menus starting at $20.

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Celebration

4 p.m. at the San Diego Chinese Historical Society and Museum| $15 for museum members; $25 for the general public. Enjoy soothing tea, live music, and enchanting Moon Festival stories. Gather with friends and family for a unique afternoon exploring the traditions of this holiday.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $68

On a train traveling through Europe, a wealthy American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, the door locked from the inside. Enter world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who must navigate a train full of suspects and solve the murder before the killer strikes again.