Things to do this weekend: Jhené Aiko, Thee Sacred Souls, Julian Starfest and more

Friday, August 2

3rd Annual Taste of Imperial Ave.

4 p.m. at Gilliam Community Space | $30+

Participants of the tasting event will have the opportunity to walk from restaurant to restaurant indulging in tastings, as well as experience entertainment from musicians, bands, and singers.

Hidden City Sounds: Bayou Brothers with Mercedes Moore & Joe Amato

7 p.m. at Lyric Court | Free

Epic Eatz Food Truck and Aunty Lynne will provide flavors from the Pacific Rim, Italian and American catering, and a performance by the Bayou Brothers.

Free Kids Craft at San Diego Craft Collective

5 p.m. at San Diego Craft Collective | Free

This event includes a family-friendly craft for kids exploring mixed media collage crafts, a studio tour, and a visit to the Organic Garden.

Julian StarFest

12 p.m. at Menghini Winery | $40 general for Adults

On-site, overnight Camping at the 2024 Julian StarFest will be available on two nights: Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3. Grounds will open at noon on Friday.

Broadway San Diego: Peter Pan

All weekend at the San Diego Civic Center | $43+

The new adaptation of Peter Pan by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

19th Annual ArtWalk @ Liberty Station

10 a.m. at Liberty Station| Free

The festival showcases the creativity of more than 175 artists from various states and Mexico, featuring a wide range of artistic mediums such as paintings, photography, glass and ceramic art, jewelry, and sculpture.

Saturday, August 3

Heiva San Diego

9 a.m. at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater| $17.85+

The Heiva San Diego event was created in recognition of the love for Tahitian Dancing. It is a pure cultural experience, a gathering, a celebration, an islander Festival.

Summer Celebration with Pony Rides and Petting Zoo

10 a.m. at Mission Valley Branch Library | Free

The library’s summer reading program offers free pony rides, a petting zoo, crafts, and a chance to win books.

'Endless Sunsets': Thee Sacred Souls

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Waterfront Park | $60+

Outriders West presents a performance by artists Thee Sacred Souls, Trampled by Turles, and more.

SeaWorld's Summer Concert Featuring Relient K

6 p.m. at Bayside Amphitheater | $60+

SeaWorld San Diego brings a lineup of live performances every Saturday. All concerts are included with park admission.

The Magic Tour: Jhené Aiko

7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $110+

Performance of Grammy-winning R&B artist Jhené Aiko and a lineup including Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Lede.

Summer Film Festival: L’Immensita

7 p.m. at San Diego Firehouse Museum | $12 entrance fee

Annual Summer Film Festival in Little Italy presented by Cinema Little Italy. Accompanied with Italian films in English subtitles.

Sunday, August 4

Gaslamp Run 5K/10K

8 a.m. at Gaslamp Quarter | $49+

The marathon laps around the Gaslamp Quarter and gifts participating members discounted tickets for the Padres game and merchandise.

Vinyl at the Market

10 a.m. at Liberty Public Market | Free

Mo Records and other select vinyl vendors are bringing thousands of records to the community for a day filled with music and food.

Vino & Vinyasa with Yoga Six Bressi Ranch

11 a.m. at Lakehouse Resort | $25 - $45

Engage in a 45-60 minute workout class held by Yoga Six. Class and Cocktail are available for $25, or an alternative package of class, wine, and pool pass for $45.

2024 MLR Championship Featuring Marshmello

1 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $34+

Musical artist, DJ Marshmello, will perform live at Snapdragon Stadium as part of the festivities for the 2024 Major League Rugby Championship.