Things to do this weekend: San Diego Restaurant Week, Padres FanFest and more

Friday, Jan. 31

San Diego Restaurant Week

Until Feb 2.| $30+

Enjoy an 8-day edible extravaganza featuring 100+ restaurants from Oceanside to Chula Vista offering variations of multi-course menus starting at just $30.

“Some Like It Hot” Broadway Show

All weekend long | Times and ticket prices vary

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, the production of “Some Like It Hot” is making a stop in San Diego.

San Diego Tet Festival

All weekend long at NTC Park Liberty Station | Free

The 3-day festival is aimed to celebrate Vietnamese culture with performers, lion dancing, firecrackers and more. The celebration will also feature activities, games, food and live entertainment.

La Mesa Village Farmers Market

Every Friday, 3-7 p.m. | La Mesa Boulevard

Nearly 100 vendors share their local goods at this weekly farmers market, which occurs rain or shine. Shoppers will find everything from fresh fruit and veggies to specialties like dips and hot foods. There is also live entertainment and other attractions.

Some Like It Hot The Musical premieres at San Diego Civic Theatre Tuesday night

Saturday, Feb. 1

San Diego Padres FanFest

10 a.m. at Petco Park | Free

After being canceled last year due to the weather, FanFest is back this year. Fans can enjoy live music, ballpark food, family-friendly activities, and more. Fans are limited to 4 free tickets and will be available with unique entry times.

Lunar New Year at SeaWorld San Diego

Until Feb 9 | Saturdays and Sundays | Included with park admission

Join in on the family-friendly event, featuring local performers and culinary delights. You can also dig into the Asian-inspired dishes of Fried Rice, Chow Mein, Bao Buns, Beef Bulgogi, and more.

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego

Until Mar. 2 | Saturdays and Sundays | Included with park admission

Take part in the New Orleans classic, with live music, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun dishes.

Andrew Santino

7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $52

Andrew James Santino is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He is known for television series and films such as Sin City Saints, The Disaster Artist, Mixology, I'm Dying Up Here, Beef, and Dave

Sunday, Feb. 2

Setsubun

10 a.m. at the Japanese Friendship Garden| $16

This event will take place inside the garden’s gates. We invite guests to make special oni masks, as well as participate in the Mamemaki, or bean tossing event.

Lunar New Year at the San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo all weekend long

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is hosting Lunar New Year & Wild Weekend: Asia events.

Evren Ozel

2 p.m. at the La Jolla Music Society| $50+

Minnesota native, Evren Ozel is an international award-winning classical concert pianist and avid chamber musician.

Appropriate

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $46

The estranged siblings of the Lafayette family gather to settle their late father’s Arkansas estate. Amid the clutter they uncover a shocking relic, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets and decades of resentment.