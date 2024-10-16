There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Oct. 18

Haunted Hangar Halloween Bash

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the USS Midway Museum | $25+

Head to Hangar Deck for this family-friendly event full of activities, contests, crafts and more. Tasty treats and magic potion cocktails for the adults will be served. Brush off the cobwebs from your favorite costume to dress the part.

Deep Sky Documentary

11 a.m. or 4 p.m. Showtimes | Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado | $19.95+

The documentary, directed by Nathaniel Kahn and narrated by Michelle Williams, shows images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Witness never-before-seen cosmic landscapes, recently discovered exoplanets and planets around other stars.

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan

7:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena at SDSU | $200+

Charli XCX along with Troye Sivan and Shy Girl are making a stop in San Diego for their “Sweat” tour. The British pop star will perform songs from her latest album Brat while Sivan will perform songs from "Something to Give Each Other."

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

8 p.m. at The Old Globe Theatre | $103+

Based on the classic tale, Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen take the stage for a hilarious scarefest. Famed vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and her crew chase Count Dracula around the English countryside in a race to save his innocent victims. The 1 hour-and-25-minute runtime includes strobe lighting, mild language, mild violence and mature themes.

Collective Sound: Topeka Clementine and James Spaite

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2911 El Cajon Blvd. | $15+

Topeka Clementine has been at the forefront of the San Diego indie scene. The guitarist from California farmlands, James Spaite, writes about nature, mental health and spirituality. Watch the two performances as you enjoy food and drink provided by Coffee and Tea Collective and Flavor Lab.

Tide Pool Exploration Tour

Friday and Saturday at Scripps Pier | $25/Adult; Kids free

Explore San Diego’s diverse intertidal zone on a Tidepooling Eco Tour. A naturalist guide will teach attendees about local ecology and conservation.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Rancho BEERnardo Festival

Times vary | Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place | $65+

The 21+ event features live music from Setting Sons and Par Avion, more than 35 local breweries, wineries and distilleries and a variety of food vendors. General admission includes unlimited 2-ounce pours, and designated driver tickets are $10. Funds raised through the event allow the Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary Club to make an impact locally and around the world.

The Big Birthday Block Party

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park | Free

Celebrate The Nat’s 150th birthday! Mayor Todd Gloria will speak at 9:30 a.m. to kick off the party. Kids can play interactive games and activities in the new Nature Trail. Attendees will get a first look at the new Paleontology Center, new exhibitions, as well as have the opportunity to meet and learn from the museum’s scientists.

Solana Beach Día De Los Muertos Celebration

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach | Free

Join the City of Solana Beach and the La Colonia Community Foundation in celebrating Día de los Muertos while honoring the ancestral legacy of La Colonia de Eden Gardens. Attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities like Ballet Folklórico Grupo Jalisciense, a Classic Car Show by Viejitos Car Club, musical performances, Piñatas for kids, a costume contest, crafts and more. This year’s unique theme pays tribute to the Pachuco era, a significant part of Chicano history. More than 40 altars will honor the memories of family and friends who have passed away.

MCRD San Diego Bootcamp Challenge

MCRD San Diego at 3800 Chosin Ave | $32.80+

The Boot Camp Challenge is held at the Marine Corps Recruit Training Area and uses obstacles like tunnel crawls, log hurdles, a 6-foot climbing wall and cargo net crawls for a 3-mile race. These sections are some of the same exercises used in MCRD recruitment. The race features over 60 Marine Corps Drill instructors to motivate runners along the course, but don’t let that scare you. The course is designed for all fitness levels.

Rodeo x Rigs

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | Free

Bring your family, friends, and pets for an off-road vehicle displays, music, raffles, giveaways, food, and more.

Oceanside Pro Beach Volleyball

Saturday and Sunday at Frontwave Arena | $12+

Professional beach volleyball will be played at Frontwave Arena for the first time ever in the form of the inaugural AVP League. Olympic heroes and professional beach volleyball’s biggest stars will headline each event of the league.

Sunday, Oct. 20

San Diego International Film Festival Culinary Cinema

Westfield UTC in La Jolla | $65

The 23rd Annual San Diego International Film Festival is ‘Celebrating the Power of Film’ October 16-20. Sunday’s Culinary Cinema begins with a champagne reception and is followed by a cuisine-themed movie at AMC UTC 14. After the cinematic storytelling, enjoy dishes inspired by renowned San Diego chefs.

Fright for Future

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Diego Made Factory, 2031 Commercial Street | Free

Ranked as “San Diego's #1 Scariest Haunted Attraction” in 2023, Fright for Future invites you to step into a haunted maze of "true terrors.” These horrors are not your typical ghost stories, and shed light on the scariest issues of our time: climate change, pollution and animal rights.

La Mesa Cars and Coffee

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the San Diego Automotive Museum | Free

Owners of fabulous cars come together to show off their collection. The enthusiasts gather in the parking lot outside the museum for the monthly, informal car meet with over 100 cars of all makes, models, colors, styles and customizations. The museum opens early and offers $10 admission before 10 a.m.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Molly’s dog-friendly patio, 3770 Mission Blvd. | Free

Molly’s Mission Beach and Zoom Room are hosting an evening for our four-legged friends with special giveaways and prizes.

SeaWorld San Diego Howl-O-Sprint 5K

7:00 a.m. at SeaWorld | Up to $65

SeaWorld San Diego is hosting their first-ever Howl-O-Sprint 5K Run, taking visitors on a 3.1 mile course. There will also be a Kids Half-Mile-Fun Run. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Registration is required.