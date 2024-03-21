Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Ricky Montgomery, Julian Daffodil Show and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, March 22

Ricky Montgomery

At 7 p.m. at SOMA San Diego| $27.50

Like alternative/indie music? Montgomery is a singer-songwriter making a stop in San Diego as part of “The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall.” His two top songs on Spotify are “Line Without a Hook” and “Mr Loverman” — both of which have gone viral on TikTok.

Late Night at Mic Drop

10 p.m. at Mic Drop Comedy in San Diego| $5

Calling all comedy lovers! During this open mic event, you can watch experienced comedians try out new bits and others hop on the stage for the first time in their lives.

Borrego Springs Music Festival

At Christmas Circle Community Park from noon to 6 p.m.| Free

This is a three-day music festival that features local musicians, representing rock, country, blues, original and folk music. Although the event is free, donations will go toward supporting music education in the Borrego Springs School District. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

17th Annual Music & Dance Festival

All weekend long |$45-$50

The event features top celebrity musicians snd dancers from Indian and the US including San Diego-based Indian classical dance & music schools.

Saturday, March 23

KSON’s CountryFest at Viejas Casino & Resort

The Park at Viejas Casino & Resort. 21+

Featuring Chris Young, performing chart-topping hits like “Famous Friends,” “Losing Sleep” and more. Along with Russel Dickerson singing his top hits like “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma.” Plus, a special acoustic performance by Kimberly Perry and Bryan Martin!

Easter Eggspress: Egg Quest and Story Time

San Diego Model Railroad Museum at 9 a.m. | kids 12 and under free

This ticketed before-hours event will immerse children with an egg quest around the museum, special trains running in our Toy Train Gallery, arts & crafts, and story time featuring the Easter Bunny. After you’ve finished your search for eggs and eaten some candy, enjoy museum admission for the rest of the day.

Fireside by the Lake - Firepit Rentals

6 p.m. at the Hermit Cove at Lake Jennings

Get ready to get cozy under the stars by the campfire! Come join us on Saturday, March 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for fire pit rentals right on the lake in Hermit Cove. Rentals include wood, firestarter, and Adirondack chairs with the option of purchasing one of our campfire add-on packages! One of our rangers will stand by to help with lighting and extinguishing fires as needed. Advance reservations required. Call (619) 596-1306 or click on the link above.

San Diego Wave FC vs Kansas City Current

Snapdragon Stadium at 7 p.m.|Tickets required.

Watch San Diego’s premiere women’s soccer league take on The Kansas City Currents.

Santee’s Bunny Trail

10 a.m. at Santee Trolley Square |Free

Free family-friendly event filled with music and activities. There will be kids crafts, carnival rides, giveaways and more.

Chamorro Cultural Festival

10 a.m. at the Oceanside Pier| Free

Check out the 12th Annual Chamorro Cultural Festival that will have food, entertainment, cultural workshops, shopping and more.

Sunday, March 24

The Julian Daffodil Show

At Julian Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s your opportunity to visit the mountains of San Diego and marvel at daffodils and ask National Daffodil Society experts all your questions.

Seven Seas Food Festival

Seaworld San Diego | Every Friday, Saturday, until April 28

Sip and sample your way around the world of international flavors, craft beers, cocktails, and wines, and enjoy live musical performances along the way.

All Things Equal

7:30 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $33.50

Rubert Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of RGB’s life and her many trials.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!