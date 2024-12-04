When El Pastor Del Rica taqueria opens in Chula Vista on Thursday, it's joining a long list of heavyweight taco shops in San Diego County's South Bay city. But this restaurant has a big name in its corner that's sure to draw a crowd.

Boxer champion Canelo Álvarez and his brother and business partner, Ricardo, have worked for nearly two years to bring their Guadalajara, Mexico taco shop to the U.S. for the first time. The siblings are set to cut the ribbon on their venture at 645 Broadway at Thursday with their grand opening scheduled for 12 p.m.

Canelo Álvarez, who has several world boxing titles and was Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Fighter of the Year, claims El Pastor Del Rica has the best tacos in the world.

Chula Vista was an obvious expansion option for the Álvarez brothers because of its proximity to the Southern border, and also because Canelo Alvarez splits his time between Guadalajara, Mexico, and San Diego.

The brothers remodeled the old auto parts store into an authentic Mexican taqueria that features what Canelo calls the best taco in the world. There are plenty of San Diegans who will judge whether his "world's best boxer" title will cross over in the taco realm.

Tacos al pastor will be the main event, but tongue, tripe, chorizo, suadero, campechano and quesadillas will also be featured on the card. The menu will also boast a refreshing lineup of agua frescas.