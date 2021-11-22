Wobble Before You Gobble at Turkey Trots around San Diego

Looking to avoid the feeling of gluttony after gobbling up Grandma's turkey this Thanksgiving? Make some room for your Thanksgiving feast ahead of time at one of San Diego's annual Turkey Trots.

Turkey Trots are a fun family affair, so get the kiddos out of bed and start the holiday off with a run. Plus, the races benefit the San Diego community in various ways.

Thanksgiving Day 5K with Father Joe's Villages

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 a.m. in Balboa Park

San Diego’s original and longest-standing Thanksgiving Day turkey trot is back for Thanksgiving 2021.

The race benefits Father Joe’s Villages’ meal program, providing funds to feed the homeless.

You can register online ahead of time, or in person at 6:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Heads Up: the roads around Balboa Park will be closed off and parking will be limited so be sure to plan accordingly.

O'side Turkey Trot

Thursday, Nov. 25 @ 6:45 a.m. at the Oceanside Civic Center

Move your feet before you eat at the 16th Annual O'side Turkey Trot in downtown Oceanside Thanksgiving morning.

The O’side Trot has been recognized as one of the top trots in the country by Runner’s World and the LA Times. In the past, the race has featured participants from 46 states and 460 cities.

Entry fees can benefit the Oceanside School or a non-profit of your choice.

You can register online ahead of the race.

Don't forget your holiday costumes for the costume contest component of the trot!

Encinitas Turkey Trot

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7 a.m. at D Street and HWY 101

Start your Thanksgiving holiday fun with friends and family at the Encinitas Turkey Trot 5k & 10k. The race starts and finishes under the famous “Encinitas” sign on Coast Highway 101.

Embrace the spirit of Thanksgiving and participate in the annual costume competition. Individual and group costumes will face judging for cash awards starting at $100.

You can register online ahead of the race, or in person at 6am.

Thanksgiving Day Thank You Run 5K

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 a.m. at 4S Ranch Sports Park

The 12th Annual Thanksgiving Day Thank You Run 5K and Kids 1K is in person once again. The 5K will start on Dove Creek Rd., weave its way around the 4S Ranch Master’s Association trails and finish at the 4S Ranch Sports Park.

The race benefits the ALS Association of Greater San Diego.

If you needed another incentive to finish your run, there will be free beer at the finish line for participants ages 21 and up.

You can register for the race online.

Coronado 5k Turkey Trot

Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. in Tidelands Park

Join the Coronado Turkey Trot in celebrating its 8th year.

The run is hosted by Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Coronado Unit and will support child healthcare at Rady Children’s Hospital. This year, they are hoping to raise $100,000 at the trot.

Registration is open online and will end on Nov. 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.