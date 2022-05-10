The Top 20 Hunger Heroes Have Arrived: Vote Now for Your Favorite Kid-Created Superhero

The top finalists for the Comic-Con Hunger Action Hero Contest are here. With nearly 300 submissions to choose from, the panel of judges decided upon 10 finalists for elementary school students and 10 finalists for high school and middle school students.

The decision for the top heroes is now up to you. Cast your vote on the top three submissions from each section here. Voting is open now until Wednesday.

Photos: The Top 10 Hunger Heroes Have Arrived: Vote Now for Your Favorite Kid-Created Superhero

The submission from the high and middle school section with the most votes will have their piece of art brought to life at Comic-Con 2022 in Balboa Park by cosplay creator Allan Lavigne. The winner from this section will also sit on a panel at Comic-Con in July. The top submission from the ‘Elementary Edition’ will receive four free tickets to the Comic-Con convention.

These students created an art piece representing their hero and accompanied it with their hero's origin story. For more on the original hunger-fighting submissions read here. And hey, don’t feel too bad about your votes, because all of the top creators so far, will still receive tickets for them and three others to the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park and art supplies.

The winner will be announced on Friday.