Sunsets and Sick Waves, My Dude: Encinitas Named One of World's Top Travel Destinations

One North County city made the cut for Forbes annual list of the Best Places to Travel in 2023.

Forbes Advisor said in its annual list that it chose Encinitas for its dreamy sunsets and worthy waves.

“Grandview Beach is favored by board-toting wave hunters, while sunset seekers call Moonlight Neach home come dusk — neither of these sandy stretches, however, are spoiled by the crowds of California’s big city beaches,” Forbes maintains.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Encinitas’ seafood scene was highlighted as well, with visitors urged to soak in the California beach vibes at the Fish Shop, a casual, dog-friendly and fresh-seafood spot. For folks interested in a finer-dining experience, Forbes suggests Herb and Sea – s Californian eatery that evokes East Coast dining experiences.

Encinitas was among 11 U.S. locations that made the list compiled by Forbes editors Caroline Lupini and Dia Adams:

Athens, Georgia

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hocking Hills, Ohio

Kanab, Utah

Marathon, Florida

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, in Georgia

Page, Arizona

Riverhead, New York

St. Albans, West Virginia

The list gives readers an overview of each notable travel destination, as well as activities and eats for visitors to explore. It also includes a “reward spotlight,” in which readers are provided with tips on where to find the best deals and how best to use any credit-card rewards points.

Many of the 50 locations – five of which are UNESCO-recognized sites– feature opportunities for relaxing beach adventures, but one highlight, in North Africa’s Mauritania, boasts an activity that may not be front-of-mind for a lot of tourists: Riding an iron-ore train. Sorry, none of those in Encinitas.