Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance

A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance.

“Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.

The pooch was found on Jan. 4 after Livermore police officers located a vehicle that was reported to have been operated by a reckless driver who was later identified as a parolee. The vehicle was ditched by its driver and inside, officers found Muny abandoned.

Officers rescued Muny and took him to the East County Animal Shelter in Dublin. There, a veterinary technician found a microchip and discovered the pup belonged to someone in San Diego County.

After digesting their shock that their long-missing furry friend was finally found, Muny’s family made the roughly 8-hour drive to Dublin to reunite with their lost pet.

According to his owners, they previously received messages from an unknown sender demanding money in exchange for the dog’s return. Without proof of Muny in the sender’s possession, the owners believed they were being scammed.

It is unclear how the dog got separated from his owners.