socal taco fest

SoCal Taco Fest Announces October Return Date At Waterfront Park

By City News Service

SoCal Taco Fest will return to Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego on Oct. 23, following a year without the popular food and drink event due to COVID-19 closures, the organizers announced Monday.

The festival will bring back many of the highlights which have helped make the event a perennial sell-out, starting with 25 of the top taco restaurants in Southern California, a lineup of national and local music acts headlined this year by Flo Rida, The English Beat, B-Side Players and The Flusters.

Live Lucha Libre wrestling by the Baja Stars, chihuahua races, a chihuahua beauty pageant, the Del Real Foods Culinary Stage and the Corralejo Margarita Cantina with a live DJ and custom-crafted margaritas will also offer additional entertainment.

General admission tickets are $30 and include entrance to the festival and all entertainment. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $125, which include a dedicated VIP gate entrance, four beverage tickets, VIP bar, complimentary taco and nacho bar, VIP viewing lounge, front-row access to the music stage and private executive restrooms.

The event is 21+. Click here to find more details.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

