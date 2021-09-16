Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test Required for Comic-Con's Fall Event

Cosplayers, rejoice! Comic-Con’s smaller scale fall event is just around the corner with tickets on sale later this month, and the event will require all attendants to adhere to its new coronavirus policy.

Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours of San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition’s in-person experience will be required for all attendants, the world-famous event announced. Additionally, attendants will have to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The news comes as Comic-Con gears up for its badge sale, which it said will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Fans vying to go to Comic-Con Special Edition must have a Comic-Con Member ID account to participate in a registration session to buy a badge. Badges for up to three people can be purchased and each individual must have a Member ID.

Badges for the Nov. 26-28 event are $150 for adults, $75 for teens ages 13-17 and $75 for U.S. military members and senior citizens. Children 12 and under can enter for free with a paying adult.

Comic-Con Special Edition was announced in early March, nearly a year after the beloved summer event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"The past several months have taken a great toll on both families and friends, and we hope this effort is a small move toward a return to gathering as a community to not only celebrate popular art, but also friendship, education, and the enduring spirit of the fandom that is so much a part of Comic-Con," the event said in a statement at the time. "We thank you all for your continued and unwavering support during these most challenging times."

With in-person events canceled across the city last summer, Comic-Con held a virtual three-day bonanza in 2020 called Comic-Con@Home that it welcomed again for a second year in 2021.

It is unclear how many attendants will be allowed for November’s in-person convention.

For more information on badge registration and Comic-Con’s COVID-19 policy, click here.