Comic-Con Announces Dates for In-Person Event in November

San Diego’s world-famous Comic-Con has announced dates for their in-person event that will be held over Thanksgiving weekend.

"The Comic-Con Special Edition" will be held as a three-day event on Nov. 26 through 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

This will be the first in-person convention produced by Comic-Con since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The beloved event that attracts thousands of people from all over the world to America’s Finest City was canceled in 2020 for the first time in 50 years due to the pandemic. Instead, it held a free virtual event called Comic-Con@Home.

This year, it will be doing the same from July 23 to 25, the convention announced.

"The Fall event will allow the organization to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much-needed revenue not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community," Comic-Con said in a statement.

Details on how many people would be allowed at the smaller-scaled event, badge cost, and other information were not immediately released.

In a release in March, Comic-Con said they are working on an option for those wishing to transfer their badge or exhibitor deposits/payments as full or partial payment towards the November event.

Comic-Con first announced in March it had plans to host an in-person fall event on a smaller scale.