Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Thank Rady Children's for Newborn's Care in The NICU

A Jonas brother gave a special shout out to one San Diego hospital in a sweet Instagram caption that was paired with a tender photo of his new family – complete with a first look at his newborn.

Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra both posted to their own accounts a picture of them caressing their newborn daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In celebration of Mother’s Day, they reflected on their new journey into parenthood and thanked those who helped them at Rady Children's at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla while their baby spent more than 100 days in the NICU.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the new parents both wrote on their respective accounts. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

The power couple announced in January that they welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

Jonas and Chopra got married in 2018 during a lavish three-day wedding weekend.