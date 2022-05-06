The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
NATIONAL CITY

Lowriders Ready to Cruise Down National City Once More

From 6 to 9 p.m., lowriders will be able to cruise down Highland Avenue between Sixth and 28th streets

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A group image of three lowriders in National City, as seen on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Audra Stafford

After a 30-year ban, a beloved tradition is returning to the South Bay.

National City car enthusiasts will get to cruise in lowriders once more. As part of a trial period to determine if the practice should continue long-term, lowrider cruising will be allowed in National City on the first Friday of the month now through October.

National City

NATIONAL CITY Sep 9, 2021

Lowriders Look For the Right to Cruise Through National City Again

air quality Feb 10

Portside Residents Eligible to Receive Free Air Purifier, Monitor; Here's How

Another look at this orange lowrider's lift, as seen on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in National City.
Audra Stafford
Another look at this orange lowrider's lift, as seen on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in National City.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s a moment car fanatics in the South Bay have been waiting for, and such an event that dates back decades. One local rider told NBC 7 that while growing up and going to these events before they were banned, what she loved most about them was the commodity.

“It’s more or less the unity. When you come into low riding, you’re coming into family. You’re coming into having brothers and sisters,” said Deanna Garcia of the United Lowrider Coalition. “Everyone that you see, even if I don’t know you by name, you’re my family. I’m out here, you’re out here, we’re out here together. We try to push that unity.”

Friday kicks off the first legal cruising event in National City for the first time since 1992. From 6 to 9 p.m., lowriders will be able to cruise down Highland Avenue between Sixth and 28th streets.

Lowriders Look For the Right to Cruise Through National City Again
A brown lowrider is seen in National City on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Audra Stafford
A brown lowrider is seen in National City on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
A red lowrider rests under the National City sun on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Audra Stafford
A red lowrider rests under the National City sun on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

This article tagged under:

NATIONAL CITYSan Diego CountySouth BaycruiseLowrider
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us