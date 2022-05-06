Lowriders Ready to Cruise Down National City Once More

After a 30-year ban, a beloved tradition is returning to the South Bay.

National City car enthusiasts will get to cruise in lowriders once more. As part of a trial period to determine if the practice should continue long-term, lowrider cruising will be allowed in National City on the first Friday of the month now through October.

Audra Stafford

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s a moment car fanatics in the South Bay have been waiting for, and such an event that dates back decades. One local rider told NBC 7 that while growing up and going to these events before they were banned, what she loved most about them was the commodity.

“It’s more or less the unity. When you come into low riding, you’re coming into family. You’re coming into having brothers and sisters,” said Deanna Garcia of the United Lowrider Coalition. “Everyone that you see, even if I don’t know you by name, you’re my family. I’m out here, you’re out here, we’re out here together. We try to push that unity.”

Friday kicks off the first legal cruising event in National City for the first time since 1992. From 6 to 9 p.m., lowriders will be able to cruise down Highland Avenue between Sixth and 28th streets.

Audra Stafford