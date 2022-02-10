Portside Residents Eligible to Receive Free Air Purifier, Monitor; Here's How

A new program aimed to help residents impacted by the pollution of nearby shipyards and industrial plants will kick off on Thursday as part of a larger initiative to help San Diegans living in areas with bad air quality.

The Portside Air Quality Improvement and Relief (PAIR) Program will provide 500 free air purifiers and indoor air monitors to portside residents to help them live healthier amid the poor air quality. Residents in Barrio Logan, Sherman Heights, Logan Heights and West National City will be eligible for the two-year program.

“Portside Communities are exposed to more pollution than the rest of California because of their closeness to freeways, freight, and industrial activities,” a website for the PAIR Program said.

As part of the program, eligible residents will get free delivery of the monitors, purifiers and three additional filters. After, a PAIR Community Organizer will install the monitors and offer more information during the first home visit. A second home visit will take place 30 days later to install the purifiers.

The San Diego Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is administering the program while the Environmental Health Coalition (EHC) will get the word out, process applications and handle the installation. EHC will also be available to troubleshoot during the two years of the program.

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen explains how air quality is measured and how data is collected in San Diego.



Those who would like to sign up for the program to receive the resources can call the bilingual PAIR Hotline at (619) 603-7758. Applicants are encouraged to leave their name, address and phone number.

For more information on the program, click here.