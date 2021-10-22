The Scene

belmont park

Fall Into Some Holiday Fun at Belmont Park

The seasonal activities, minus the trick-or-treating, will continue through Nov. 14

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Belmont Park is in the Halloween spirit with the return of its family-friendly Fall Fest!

Right at the entrance of the coastal amusement park rests a gigantic pumpkin that sets the mood for the festivities. It serves as a photo opportunity and a fun ice breaker in which people can try to guess its weight.

San Diegans and visitors alike can also pick a pumpkin right near the beach with the theme park’s mini pumpkin patch. As they explore the grounds of Belmont Park, children can go trick-or-treating every Sunday of October beginning at 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Those who aren’t able to participate in the trick-or-treating can still enjoy seasonal sweets and treats from the eateries at the theme park, according to Belmont Park spokesperson Maddison Sinclair.

Visitors can pose with pumpkins in front of this backdrop at Belmont Park.
Audra Stafford
To add to the fun, free junior wristbands for Belmont Park’s rides and attractions will be available with the purchase of an adult wristband as part of the “Kids Free in October” program.

The festivities don’t stop Oct. 31, either. The seasonal activities, minus the trick-or-treating, will continue through Nov. 14.

For more information on Fall Fest, click here.

One of the several Fall Fest photo ops at Belmont Park.
Audra Stafford
