Comic-Con Museum Inducts Wonder Woman Into Character Hall of Fame

By CNS

Lynda Carter, la original Wonder Woman.

In celebration of Wonder Woman's "incredible impact" on popular culture over her 80 years, the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will induct The DC Comics character into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.

The virtual event will go live on YouTube at 4 p.m.

"The virtual event will be chock-full of all the things that make Wonder Woman the fan-favorite icon she is," said David Glanzer, spokesman for San Diego Comic Convention, the parent organization of the Comic-Con Museum. "The induction is also a celebration featuring some very special guests, a look at her history and some wonderfully emotional remembrances."

Wonder Woman joins past inductees, the caped crusader of justice -- Batman -- and the beloved ghost-gobbling icon, PAC-MAN.

"Wonder Woman is one of the most enduring feminist icons in fiction, who has paved the way for countless others that have followed in her Amazonian footsteps," a museum statement read.

