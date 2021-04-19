Discounts, Freebies and More: San Diego County Perks Available for Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Landini's Pizzeria

Sink your teeth into a slice of some Italian pie with Landini’s Pizzeria for a sweet discount.

Those who get a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to purchase $1 slices of pizza every Tuesday in April. The San Diego-based eatery said in a statement that the promo will be limited to three slices per customer per day.

Proof of vaccination with a card is required upon purchase. The promotion will begin April 6.

Landini’s Pizzeria is based in Little Italy at 1827 India St. and has another location at Liberty Public Market at 2820 Historic Decatur Rd.

Want to soak in the sun and enjoy San Diego's coastal activities? Thanks to Everyday California, anyone who's inoculated can rent water gear for free for a limited time.

The La Jolla-based store is offering free surf board, snorkel and paddleboard rentals Monday through Thursday until June 14 to those who have been vaccinated. In addition, apparel online and in-store will be 20% off through that date.

To book the rentals online and claim the promotion, customers can use the code "vaccine" and show their vaccination card upon arrival. For apparel, customers can enter the code "VAX20" online or show their vaccine card in-store to redeem the offer.

The offers are limited to one use per customer, the store said in a statement. Everyday California is located at 2261 Avenida De La Playa.

Trying to make sure your vaccination card doesn’t get any wear or tear? Office Depot has you covered.

The office supplies chain announced it will laminate vaccine cards through mid-summer to make them more durable. The free service said the offer will be honored through July 25.

Those who are interested should provide coupon code 52516714 to take advantage of the offer.

Krispy Kreme is offering a sugary sweet treat to anyone who’s vaccinated now through the end of the year.

To receive one of the chain’s Original Glazed doughnuts, customers must show a valid vaccination card that proves they’ve received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot.

This freebie is only offered in-person or at a Krispy Kreme drive-thru and is not redeemable for online orders or delivery.

Samuel Adams want to give vaccinated folks cash for a refreshing brew.

Anyone who is 21 or older and has received at least one of their COVID-19 shots can get a pint of Sam Adams beer with the $7 the company is giving away to individuals via CashApp. The promotion is being offered through May 15 or until 10,000 eligible entries are received.

To claim the promo, participants must post an image on Twitter or Instagram proving they got their vaccine. Sam Adams asks people not to post their vaccine card or any personal information, but rather a bandage on their arm or sticker that shows they got their shot. Participants should use the hashtage #ShotforSam and tag the company via @samueladamsbeer to claim the prize.

Don’t have social? Not a problem. Participants can also email their images to samadamssocial@bostonbeer.com.

Winners will be messaged on Instagram, Twitter or email with further instructions on how to claim the beer funds.