Sweet Motivation: Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts for the COVID Vaccinated

The deal lasts through the remainder of 2021 and required a valid COVID vaccination card

By Sophie Reardon

Krispy Kreme made a sweet announcement Monday morning.

Starting March 22, customers who have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, are eligible for a free doughnut at stores nationwide. All you need to do is show a valid COVID vaccination card.

Even sweeter? It's not a one-time offer. The deal lasts through the remainder of 2021. So yes, you can get a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year. The offer is only valid in-person in a shop or drive-thru. It's not available for online orders or delivery.

The company said the promotion was to show support for those who choose to get vaccinated. However, customers who have chosen not to get a COVID shot can still get a free doughnut on Mondays from March 29 through May 24 to help kick start a good week.

