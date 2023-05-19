Cruising No Longer a Crime: Removal of Last Ban Sign Marks End of Decades-Long Ordinance in National City

A celebration was held in the South Bay on Friday to mark the official end of a ban that prohibited lowrider cruising for more than 30 years in National City.

Cheers erupted and a rainbow of lowriders were present for the removal of the final “cruising prohibited” sign in National City, where car enthusiasts will now be able to cruise down iconic Highland Avenue in style once again.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling of emotions,” said Marisa Rosales, Vice President of the United Lowrider Coalition (ULC). “I want to cry. It’s been such a hard fight, you know. We took steps forward, we took steps back, to get here today; to take that sign down.”

The long-awaited ceremony comes after decades of the United Lowrider Coalition calling for an end of the ban the prohibited the cultural practice of lowrider cruising. In 1992, the National City Council voted to ban the pastime and enthusiasts have battled ever since to make it legal again.

"It gives us that freedom that we can be out there," said Carlos Ruiz of the ULC.

In April 2023, however, lowrider fanatics and advocates got the news they’d been waiting for when National City leaders voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance.

“The lowrider culture is very unique and it’s not a hobby, it’s our passion, it’s our lifestyle,” Jovito Arellano, president of the United Lowrider Coalition, told NBC 7 after the vote was made.

In support of the repeal, National City Mayor Ron Morrison was present and announced the city will be sponsoring three cruises this summer. Details on those events are forthcoming.