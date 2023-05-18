Coronado Beach’s glistening waters, pristine sand and picturesque sunsets have earned their way on the list of top 10 beaches in the country – again.

Just in time for Memorial Day, which is better known as the unofficial start to the summer, coastal scientist Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman, released his top 10 list of public U.S. beaches. Although just a little more than half of the list features East Coast beaches, Coronado Beach made the list at No. 6.

Considering factors like wave action, crowding, wildlife presence, sand type and lifeguards, Leatherman created his list and dubbed St. George Island State Park in the Florida Panhandle as the top public beach in the country. Hawaii placed three beaches on the list, more than any other state.

Here is Dr. Beach's complete 2023 top 10:

1. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle

Dr. Beach The beach at St. George Island State Park, Florida Pandhandle. While St. George Island suffered a big hit in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has substantially recovered, especially the sugary fine, white sand beach.

2. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

AP Photo/Sam Eifling, File FILE - This May 21, 2014, file photo shows Duke Kahanamoku Beach in the Honolulu tourist neighborhood of Waikiki in Hawaii.

3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

Kathy Willens/AP, File FILE - This May 13, 2010, file photo, shows Coopers Beach in Southampton, N.Y.

4. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

AP Photo/Craig Litten, file FILE - This May 21, 2008 file photo shows the main beach at Caladesi Island State Park, a barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico is seen in Dunedin, Florida.

5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

Dr. Beach File - Lighthouse Beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

6. Coronado Beach, San Diego

Dr. Beach Coronado Beach is the toast of Southern California; it is a veritable oasis by the sea that is hundreds of yards wide.

7. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images FILE - Wailea Beach. Maui. Hawaii.

8. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Dr. Beach South of Charleston, Beachwalker Park is the public beach located on the southern end of Kiawah Island.

9. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Francis Joseph Dean/Deanpictures via Getty Images FILE - Vacationers swimming and sunbathing at Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii.

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts