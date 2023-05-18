Coronado Beach Maintains Annual Presence on US' Top 10 Beaches List
Hawaii placed three beaches on Dr. Beach's list -- more than any other state
By Karla Rendon ••
Coronado Beach’s glistening waters, pristine sand and picturesque sunsets have earned their way on the list of top 10 beaches in the country – again.
Just in time for Memorial Day, which is better known as the unofficial start to the summer, coastal scientist Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman, released his top 10 list of public U.S. beaches. Although just a little more than half of the list features East Coast beaches, Coronado Beach made the list at No. 6.
Considering factors like wave action, crowding, wildlife presence, sand type and lifeguards, Leatherman created his list and dubbed St. George Island State Park in the Florida Panhandle as the top public beach in the country. Hawaii placed three beaches on the list, more than any other state.