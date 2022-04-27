Botanical Art Floods Balboa Park: Art Alive at San Diego Museum of Art

Some say flowers are a work of art, but imagine if flowers were combined into the works of art themselves. The complementary work of flower arrangements accompanying stunning paintings and sculptures is a combination of both, in turn creating an artistic masterpiece all in one.

This is exactly what happens at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park’s biggest fundraising event, Art Alive. It’s back and ready to take San Diego by storm with four days of events and celebrations for the art and the beauty it brings to the public.

SDMoA will be filled to the brim with flowers from April 28 through May 1. These artistic arrangements will be imitating the look of the art that is on display year-round. The arrangements are a breath of inspiration with similar colors and shapes to the artwork. There will be over 70 arrays of artwork on display each day at the Art Alive celebration, accompanied by specialty exhibits and other events.

Museum's Exhibition Recreates Famous Works With Flowers

First up is the Premiere Dinner on April 28 -- an exclusive event where donors dress in their finest attire. With a $3,000 ticket, these art connoisseurs get a full meal and a sneak peek into a never seen art collection. The entire museum will be saturated with extravagant flower displays providing incredible ambiance for the event and the weekend ahead.

The following three days have timed opportunities for art lovers throughout San Diego to venture to the Museum of Art and witness these floral masterpieces. Each ticket is $40 and allows an hour to experience all the art displays.

Along with the harmonious flowers and art, there's the Bloom Bash from 7 p.m. to midnight on April 29. This event is for those who want to participate in the nightlife and see a different wild side of the museum. The Bloom Bash features carnival activities, local food and drinks, live music and late-night exclusive access into the museum for the floral display.

Both Saturday and Sunday feature a garden of activities that have hands-on opportunities for families where they can participate in crafts and educational art activities. Staff from the museum will be teaching a lesson on the techniques used by artist Fernando Casasempere in the newest exhibit, according to the SDMoA. The activity garden can be enjoyed for free with a ticket to the Art Alive event.

Proceeds from Art Alive tickets go to continuing the SDMoA, funding future events and outreach programs, according to the SDMoA website. Tickets are available here.