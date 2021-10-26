Bazaar del Mundo Celebrates 50th Anniversary in Old Town

Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town is ringing in its 50th year with a fiesta.

Guests of all ages are invited to the Bazaar del Mundo’s 50th Anniversary Fiesta & Marketplace. The festivities begin Thursday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. with a kickoff celebration at 6 p.m.

The Marketplace will continue through Sunday, Nov. 7.

Attendees can experience a lively marketplace filled with colorful art booths. Vendors will sell handcrafted art, crafts, jewelry, vibrant Mexican clothing and more. Live performances are also scheduled throughout the weekend.

Featured Latin American artists include:

Pedro Montaño: an Oaxacan weaver from Teotitlan del Valle, will display wool rugs and runners in both traditional and contemporary Mexican designs and perform demonstrations on handmade looms.

an Oaxacan weaver from Teotitlan del Valle, will display wool rugs and runners in both traditional and contemporary Mexican designs and perform demonstrations on handmade looms. Alessandra Thornton: an Ecuadoran Tagua jewelry designer, will present her handmade, eco-friendly and vegan pieces.

an Ecuadoran Tagua jewelry designer, will present her handmade, eco-friendly and vegan pieces. Gerardo Ortega Lopez : will exhibit clay figures including depictions of roosters riding bicycles, cats and dogs driving cars and more.

: will exhibit clay figures including depictions of roosters riding bicycles, cats and dogs driving cars and more. Sara Yunuen Gutierrez Garcia: will showcase her selection of hand-embroidered, traditional clothing from Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca.

"This November marks a milestone for our businesses," owner and operator Diane Powers said in a press release for the celebration. "We couldn’t have done it without our devoted customers and longtime dedicated staff, whose continued support has been the foundation of our success."

Powers created the colorful shopping and dining experience in San Diego back in 1971. Bazaar del Mundo has attracted thousands of visitors to the historical Old Town State Park every year since.