The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
Pet adoption

2 Pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center Searching for Forever Fitness Partners

74-pound Nalani and 25-pound Sebastian are seeking their own forever families who can help them get back in shape with a healthy diet and exercise

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Left: Sebastian the cat. Right: Nalani the dog.
Helen Woodward Animal Center

Do you have extra space in your heart and family for a couple of workout buddies looking for their forever homes? Look no further that the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where a couple of pets are waiting to be adopted.

Nalani the 5-year-old collie/corgi mix and Sebastian the 5-year-old domestic shorthair are both roughly twice their ideal weight. The pair are available for adoption and the animal shelter hopes a loving family could welcome them to their homes and maintain a fitness routine for them so they could live their best lives.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

San Diego Animals

San Diego Zoo Apr 13

Worker Bitten By Viper at San Diego Zoo

Riverside Apr 14

Unexpected Twist in Riverside Dognapping, But There is a Happy Ending

Both pets were rescued after they were found wandering the streets in different areas.

Nalani, who weighs 74 pounds, has been staying with a foster family while she waits for someone to adopt her. In order to get the pooch back in shape, her fosters have conducted swimming lessons with her and taken her on daily walks to increase her stamina. At this time, Nalani’s weight poses such a challenge that she is moved via cart to get to medical appointments.

The look of love from Nalani, the 5-year-old collie/corgi mix.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
The look of love from Nalani, the 5-year-old collie/corgi mix.

Sebastian, on the other hand -- or paw --, weighs 25 pounds and like Nalani, has difficulties due to his weight. They both have a hard time getting up, walking long distances and climbing stairs. Neither can move comfortably, according to the animal shelter.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center describes both animals as “bigtime adorable with loving personalities to match.”

Sebastian the 5-year-old domestic shorthair may appear to have intense eyes, but it's just because they're full of love.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Sebastian the 5-year-old domestic shorthair may appear to have intense eyes, but it's just because they're full of love.

“They love to play and explore and climb up beside their owners,” the animal shelter’s Health Manager, Angelica Otero, said in a statement. “Nalani and Sebastian both look sad when they realize they can’t greet new people because they can’t get up.”

Both pets are well into their weight loss journey with a special diet and exercise in place. Nalani is available for adoption now and Sebastian will be available soon, according to the animal center.

Anyone interested in adopting either (or even both) pets is encouraged to visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center online or contact them at (858) 756-4117 x 313.

Nalani and Sebastian meet for the first time. They are respectful of their boundaries and enjoy each other's company.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Nalani and Sebastian meet for the first time. They are respectful of their boundaries and enjoy each other's company.

This article tagged under:

Pet adoptionpetsdogsclear the sheltersCats
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us