2 Pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center Searching for Forever Fitness Partners

Do you have extra space in your heart and family for a couple of workout buddies looking for their forever homes? Look no further that the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where a couple of pets are waiting to be adopted.

Nalani the 5-year-old collie/corgi mix and Sebastian the 5-year-old domestic shorthair are both roughly twice their ideal weight. The pair are available for adoption and the animal shelter hopes a loving family could welcome them to their homes and maintain a fitness routine for them so they could live their best lives.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both pets were rescued after they were found wandering the streets in different areas.



Nalani, who weighs 74 pounds, has been staying with a foster family while she waits for someone to adopt her. In order to get the pooch back in shape, her fosters have conducted swimming lessons with her and taken her on daily walks to increase her stamina. At this time, Nalani’s weight poses such a challenge that she is moved via cart to get to medical appointments.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Sebastian, on the other hand -- or paw --, weighs 25 pounds and like Nalani, has difficulties due to his weight. They both have a hard time getting up, walking long distances and climbing stairs. Neither can move comfortably, according to the animal shelter.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center describes both animals as “bigtime adorable with loving personalities to match.”

Helen Woodward Animal Center

“They love to play and explore and climb up beside their owners,” the animal shelter’s Health Manager, Angelica Otero, said in a statement. “Nalani and Sebastian both look sad when they realize they can’t greet new people because they can’t get up.”

Both pets are well into their weight loss journey with a special diet and exercise in place. Nalani is available for adoption now and Sebastian will be available soon, according to the animal center.

Anyone interested in adopting either (or even both) pets is encouraged to visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center online or contact them at (858) 756-4117 x 313.