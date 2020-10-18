‘Saturday Night Live': Bieber Brings Jams as Issa Rae Supplies Laughs as Host

This week, "Saturday Night Live" took a break from satirizing the presidential debates - and mocked the recent presidential town halls instead. In a week that contained a town hall for both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, “SNL” brought back Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin to reprise their signature roles as the two.

Starting with Biden’s town hall, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, played by Mikey Day, asked Biden “Are you ready to answer softball questions from people that are already voting for you?”

The writers then gave their take on President Trump’s town hall, which featured Kate McKinnon as presenter Savannah Guthrie.

“You’re not just someone’s crazy uncle,” said McKinnon’s Guthrie said to Alec Baldwin, who yet again played a pouty, childish President Trump.

“Really? Because this conversation we’re having right now is a preview of Thanksgiving dinner - crazy uncles, stand back and stand by,” Baldwin’s Trump responded.

Actress Issa Rae hosted the show for episode 3 of the new season, admitting that she was originally supposed to host the show in March before the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

“I was supposed to host the show back in March when I had two movies and season 4 of my show “Insecure” coming out,” said Rae.

“But now I’m here, and there really is no reason. Like, I have nothing going on” she joked.

Musical guest Justin Bieber returned to the show where he joined up with Chance the Rapper for a soulful rendition of their song “Holy.”

The appearance was Bieber’s third on “Saturday Night Live” as the featured musical guest.

Bieber also performed his song "Lonely."

Michael Che and Colin Jost returned with “Weekend Update,” where they once again dug into President Trump for his response to the pandemic and recent positive diagnosis.

“This week President Trump held more coronavirus giveaways across the country,” said Jost.

Che gave his take on the looming election: “These choices are so bad that Kanye is running and people are like maybe?”