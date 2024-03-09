Kevin Hart says being fired as 2019 Oscars host was ‘necessary and needed'

Kevin Hart is in a reflective mood about the lessons he learned after controversy around his past homophobic jokes cost him the 2019 Academy Awards hosting gig.

“Sometimes it’s OK to take a step back and to be educated. I got a crash course. It was one that was necessary and needed," the 44-year-old comedian told the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

He also called the backlash he experienced "a come-to-Jesus moment."

Read on for a brief timeline of Hart's 2019 Oscars controversy.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Dec. 4, 2018: Hart is announced as the 2019 Oscars host, sparking a backlash

In December 2018, immediately after Hart was announced as the Oscars host — one of the most prestigious emcee gigs in Hollywood — he came under fire for jokes he'd made about the LGBTQ community nearly a decade before.

The jokes were discovered in old tweets of Hart's, including one in which the comedian said if he ever discovered his son playing with his sister's dollhouse, he'd break the dollhouse over the boy's head.

Hart's old tweets prompted discussion about remarks Hart made in his 2010 comedy special "Seriously Funny" about how one of his “biggest fears” as a father would be having a gay son.

Dec. 6, 2018: Hart addresses the controversy without apologizing

Two days after the Oscars brouhaha began, Hart addressed the backlash but did not apologize.

The comedian explained in a selfie video he posted Dec. 6, 2018, on social media that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asked him to apologize so that they and he could move forward with him as host.

“I passed on the apology … I’ve addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were,” the comedian said in a selfie video he shared on social media.

Hart's apparent lack of remorse further divided his fans, many of whom believed he owed the LGBTQ community an apology.

Dec. 7, 2018: Hart apologizes as he steps down as the Oscars host

The following day, Dec. 7, 2018, Hart announced he was stepping down as the Oscars host, and included an apology for his past homophobic jokes.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," Hart said in a statement on what was then known as Twitter.

He added, "I’m sorry that I hurt people... I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

Jan. 4, 2019: Ellen DeGeneres urges Hart to reconsider the hosting job

In early January 2019, Hart appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where host Ellen DeGeneres, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, urged him to disregard the "haters" and reconsider the Oscars hosting job.

“You have grown, you have apologized, you’re apologizing again right now, you’ve done it,’’ she said. “Don’t let those people win. Host the Oscars.”

Jan. 8, 2019: Hart apologizes again on his radio show

One month later, Hart apologized on his Sirius XM radio show, "Straight to the Hart," explaining that he understood how his jokes made members of the LGBTQ feel. "

December 2019: Hart addresses the controversy in his Netflix docuseries

In December 2019, Hart released the six-part Netflix docuseries "Don’t F**k This Up," which took viewers behind the scenes during his Oscars backlash.

The series depicted members of Hart's inner circle, including his manager, urging him to apologize for his old jokes.

Later in the series, Hart expressed regret that he didn't listen to those who told him to say he was sorry right away. "I missed an opportunity to say that I don’t condone any type of violence, in any way, shape, or form, to anyone, for being who they are," he said, concluding, “I f----- up.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: