One of the biggest surprises from the "Friends" HBO Max reunion this past May was learning that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston — who played on-off (and ultimately on) couple Ross and Rachel — had secret crushes on each other in the show's early days.

The pair's bombshell seemed to get everybody talking (including Schwimmer's ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia), and even inspired rumors that Schwimmer and Aniston, who both split with their spouses in 2018, were now dating in real life.

The rumors intensified days after the reunion aired when Schwimmer posted a sweet photo of him and Aniston embracing behind the scenes on the special.

But as much as some "Friends" are hoping that Schwimmer and Aniston are each other's lobsters in real life, Aniston says the rumors about the duo dating are, well, weird.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother," Aniston star told "Entertainment Tonight" during a joint interview with her "Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon.

"But I understand it, though," added Aniston. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Schwimmer was the first to reveal his past feelings for Aniston during the unscripted reunion. "I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other," said the actor.

"But it was like two ships passing," he continued. "One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston responded by confirming that she had feelings for Schwimmer, too.

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" she said. "And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

"We channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," she added.

During Aniston and Witherspoon's chat with ET, Witherspoon, who guest-starred as Rachel Green's sister Jill on "Friends", spoke about the impact the sitcom had on her own life.

"I cried three times watching you guys," she said of the show’s reunion special. "It reminds me of a time in my life. So y’all lived it, but we watched it, and it was important to me. I remember having a little baby and being a mom and you guys were my friends."

The "Friends" reunion was not only a hit with fans — it also scored four Emmy nominations, which surprised Aniston.

"It’s very exciting, and it was, kind of, not even expected," she said. "We’re in the same category as 'Hamilton,' so that’s the closest I’ll get to a Broadway show. But yes, that was a nice surprise."

