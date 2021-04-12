Gather Your Fur-ends, CatCon From Your Couch is Back featuring ‘SNL's' Heidi Gardner

What to Know CatCon is the biggest cat-centric event in the world

A portion of ticket sales go to cat charities

Tickets are $20 each

For the second year in a row, CatCon will hold a virtual Meow-velous event for cat fans. The event is normally held in person at the Pasadena Convention Center but has gone virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now fans can log in from all over the world to meet-and-greet their favorite felines from the comfort of their couch.

CatCon is the biggest cat-centric, pop culture event in the world dedicated to all things feline, with a community of cat lovers that spans the globe. Part expo, part symposium, CatCon engages, educates and entertains thousands of fans, featuring the latest in groundbreaking products and ideas for cats and their people. Since its inception in 2015, the annual two-day immersive experience has welcomed 78,000 attendees.

Some highlights of this year’s CatCon include:

1. The Legacy of Lil BUB (Sunday, April 18th, LIVE @ 12pm PDT): Mike Bridavsky, aka Lil BUB's Dude, will talk about the last impression BUB made on his life and the lives of others, as well as talk about Lil BUB's Big Fund, which will continue to help cats in need across America.

2. What It Means to Be a Cat Lady in 2020 (Saturday, April 17 @ 10am PDT) Heidi Gardner of "Saturday Night Live" and My Favorite Murder podcast host Georgia Hardstark discuss the ins and outs of being a cat lady - including the 'crazy cat lady' stereotype.

3. A Celebration of National Cat Lady Day (Saturday, April 17 @ 10am PDT): The premiere of a short film utilizing user-generating content celebrating cat ladies around the globe. Dita Von Teese, Gabby Sidibe and 70 others contributed to this film. National Cat Lady Day is April 19th.

4. Going Beyond the Catnip – Ensuring our Cats are Happy (and Making Sure We’re OK Too), featuring @FloydTheLion and @PrincessCheeto in a conversation on how having healthy, happy cats can improve our own quality of life. Presented by Acana.

5. The Making of the Australian Firefighters calendar (Saturday, April 17 @11am PDT): Get a closer look at how the Australian Firefighters create their yearly calendar, which features cute and cuddly animals.

CatCon isn’t just about cat adoration, although that arguably is the best part. Organizers have also included charitable giving as part of the event. The 2021 CatCon charities include Ferndale Cat Shelter, Luxe Paws, Planned PEThood, and Red Rover. And $5 of every ticket sold will go toward these charities.

For a detailed schedule and to buy tickets, go to CatConWorldwide.com.