All 8 Harry Potter Films Are Coming to Peacock

Get excited, Potterheads!

You'll soon be able to binge all 8 Harry Potter movies for free on Peacock! NBCUniversal's streaming service announced today that the beloved film franchise will be arriving to Peacock in fall 2020 and will remain through 2021.

That means you can watch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more beloved Harry Potter stars with a movie marathon of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire", "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2" come October.

"The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock," Peacock's President of Content Acquisition and Strategy Frances Manfredi said Wednesday. "We've built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again."

In honor of the exciting news, check out all the movies you can watch on Peacock right now as you anxiously await the Harry Potter films' arrival.

