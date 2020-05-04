Go Bananas Over This 3- Ingredient Banana Pancake Recipe

Move over banana bread, California Live has an even simpler and delicious recipe to use up your ripe bananas. It's gluten-free, grain-free and guilt free. Chef Jamie Gwen has a simple recipe to whip up these three-ingredient banana pancakes.

Ingredients:

One or two ripe bananas (if frozen make sure the bananas have thawed and let them drain of excess water)

A dash of baking soda

Two eggs (can use vegan egg substitute)

A pinch of salt for flavor

Additional ingredients for toppings like fruit, maple syrup or nuts

Recipe:

Mash up the bananas in a bowl and add in two whisked egg in a bowl

Stir mixture until smooth

Add in a dash of baking soda and pinch of salt

Cook pancakes in a hot greased pan, flipping halfway through, until deep golden brown on both sides and cooked through.

Once done add desired toppings

Enjoy!

To see more recipes from Chef Jamie Gwen visit her website.