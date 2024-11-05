Voting in person on Election Day? Here are the do's and don'ts

There are 235 voting centers open across San Diego County. If you're voting in person, there are a few do's and don'ts that you might not be aware of.

When voting, be mindful of what you wear.

Any shirts or hats endorsing a political candidate or disparaging one are not allowed inside a polling center. Also, no buttons or stickers about any issue or proposition on the ballot.

California law states individuals are not allowed to distribute, wear or show clothing like hats, shirts, buttons or stickers that display a candidate’s name, image, logo or information about supporting or opposing a ballot measure.

If you have any political clothing on, it should be covered when voting.

Polling places are campaign free zones.

In California, electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of a voting site.

What about cell phones?

You can use your cell phone inside a voting booth if you have notes or questions about a candidate or proposition.

You can also take a ballot selfie if you want. For years, showing anyone your ballot was illegal, but in 2017, Assembly Bill 1494 changed the rules. The law now says: “A voter may voluntarily disclose how he or she voted if that voluntary act does not violate any other law.”

Other do's and don'ts

Do ask for a new ballot if you make a mistake inside the voting booth.

Don't ask a person to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure.

Don't block access to a ballot drop box or loiter nearby.

Don't circulate any petitions.

Don't display any information or speak to a voter about their eligibility to vote.

And remember, you don't have to fill out your entire ballot for your votes to count.