Dozens of veterans welcomed home following Honor Flight trip to Washington

On Sunday, dozens of people packed Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport to welcome home 90 military veterans after their trip to Washington, D.C. The trip was made possible by Honor Flight San Diego, which has helped veterans with a range of services since its founding in 2010.

The veterans were taken on an Honor Tour around Washington to view historic landmarks that they put their lives on the line for. As Matt Gilligan, a Vietnam Veteran explained, the experience was something he will never forget.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Incredible. It's just incredible. I feel really loved and appreciated," said Gilligan.

Gilligan was overcome with joy by how many people showed up to give their thanks for his service. "It's unbelievable. The love and appreciation is overwhelming," said Gilligan.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Honor Flight San Diego does several trips for veterans to Washington, D.C. every year. Each trip, according to the organization, costs around $300,000. Honor Flight San Diego is entirely made up of volunteer staff, and relies on donations to fund their services. Several hundred thousand dollars were donated at the homecoming event to fund future trips.

"I think it's important to honor the military regardless of what you thought of the war whether it was good or not, it's important to honor the people," said Zachary Haubenstock, with the National League of Young Men. This was Haubenstock's first time attending an Honor Flight homecoming.

"I'm proud of what they did and I want to thank for them for the service to the country," said Sue Busby, who was also attending for the first time.

Honor Flight San Diego plans to hold another Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in September.