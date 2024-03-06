Several incumbents ahead in San Diego state Assembly races

Early results from Tuesday evening's state Legislature primary election showed three Assembly incumbents ahead and a Democratic candidate taking an early lead in the lone Senate race, while two other Assembly seats were up for grabs.

Tuesday's primary election includes races for six Assembly seats in San Diego County and one for the state Senate.

In the lone state Senate race in the predominately Democratic 39th District, Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, D-La Mesa, pulled ahead of Republican Bob Divine, a retired Navy commander, in the race to succeed Sen. Toni Atkins, D- San Diego, who is barred from running for reelection because of term limits.

Weber had 60.5% or 66,399 votes, while Divine was at 39.4%, with 43,270 votes. The district stretches from Solana Beach to southern San Diego, and east into San Pasqual Valley.

Only two candidates have also filed to run in the 74th Assembly District, which covers North County and extends into the southern portion of Orange County. Assemblywoman Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel had 50.8%, or 29,945 votes. San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan, a Democrat, was at 49.2%, with 29,037 votes.

The two will be in a November rematch of the 2022 race, won by Davies, 52.6%-47.4%.

Davies' campaign said making housing more affordable, funding transportation improvements and public safety, and removing the nuclear waste stored at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station elsewhere are among her chief priorities.

Davies also said she would address homelessness by increasing the number of emergency shelters, putting resources into drug addiction and mental health treatment centers and support laws that place barriers on mandated treatment.

Duncan, a former federal prosecutor, said he will pursue tougher gun safety laws, support women's reproductive rights, seek to restore local beaches and fix the coastal rail line.

With Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Valley Center, barred from running for re-election because of term limits, six candidates are seeking to take her seat representing the 75th Assembly District.

Early results showed Carl DeMaio ahead with 43.4%, or 30,440 votes. In second place was Democrat and local business owner Kevin Juza, with 20.2% or 14,178 votes, followed by Republican Andrew Hayes, at 14.8% or 10,371 votes. Democrat and teacher Christie Dougherty was at 10.7% or 7,512 votes; retired government employee Joy Frew was at 8% or 5,625 votes; Republican Jack Fernandes, a biotech entrepreneur, had 2.8% or 1,977 votes.

DeMaio and Hayes are likely to be the top two vote-getters in the predominately Republican district.

DeMaio, a former San Diego City Council member, has frequently sought political office, but has been unsuccessful in past campaigns for Congress and San Diego mayor.

Hayes, president of the Lakeside Union School District Board of Trustees, has received Waldron's endorsement, as well as the endorsement of the San Diego County Republican Party, among others.

In the 76th Assembly District, which is mostly concentrated in North County but covers some of the northernmost portion of San Diego, three candidates are running to succeed Brian Maienschein, who is running for San Diego city attorney.

Early county results showed Kristie Bruce-Lane, a Republican, in the lead with 48.5% or 26,271 votes, followed by Darshana Patel, at 33.1% or 17,918 votes. Democrat Joseph Rocha was at 18.2% or 9,877 votes.

Bruce-Lane lost to Maienschein, 51.6%-48.4% in 2022. Bruce-Lane, a businesswoman and victims' advocate, names among her chief issues the reduction of high living costs, increasing public safety, and addressing homelessness through the "enforcement of our laws," as well as working to treat "addiction/substance abuse, mental health, and poverty in our communities."

Patel, a research scientist and Poway Unified school board member, has received the endorsement of the San Diego County Democratic Party. She cites education, income inequality, climate change and addressing homelessness through affordable housing, mental health infrastructure and addition treatment, as some of her primary concerns.

Rocha, a Marine officer, lawyer and Democrat, said public safety, housing and homelessness and the rising costs of living are the biggest issues facing the district.

His endorsements include San Diego County Supervisors Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer, San Diego County Firefighters - CAL FIRE Local 2881, and the California Teachers Association.

In 77th Assembly District, a coastal district stretching from Carlsbad to the border, Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, was in first place with 57.9% or 40,863 votes. Republican James Browne was at 37.6% or 26,534 votes, while Henny Kupferstein, a Democrat, was at 4.3% or 3,072 votes.

Seeking a fourth term, Boerner said solving homelessness by addressing its root causes, helping people manage the high costs of living, and addressing climate change and other environmental issues are her key points of concern.

Kupferstein, an autism researcher, said she will advocate for the neurodivergent and aging populations and address homelessness through housing first policies.

Browne, a financial adviser, said his primary concerns are addressing mental health problems and food insecurity issues that lead to homelessness, helping small business owners, and protecting the environment.

Three Democrats are seeking to succeed Weber in representing the 79th Assembly District, which covers southeastern San Diego and El Cajon.

La Mesa City Councilman Colin Parent was leading, with 41% or 12,548 votes, followed by Racquel Vasquez, with 31.5% or 9,640 votes. LaShae Sharp- Collins was at 27.4% or 8,388 votes.

Parent has the endorsements of several local Democratic leaders such as Rep. Scott Peters, along with Boerner and fellow Assembly members Chris Ward and David Alvarez. Parent has identified repairing damaged roadways and addressing affordable housing shortages as some of his chief concerns.

Sharp-Collins, a San Diego County Office of Education community engagement specialist, is endorsed by Weber and the California Democratic Party. Her key issues include prioritizing equity in education, solving homelessness through increased funding for services and affordable housing, and addressing environmental hazards she says disproportionately impact the 79th District.

Vasquez, Lemon Grove mayor, said she would revitalize the local economy, advocate for affordable housing and combat homelessness by supporting programs that provide services for mental health and substance use.

The November matchup in the 80th Assembly District, which covers south San Diego County, is set with Alvarez, D-San Diego, facing Republican Michael Williams, a retired Navy officer. With 20% of the vote in on Tuesday, Alvarez had 59.7% or 23,071 votes, while Williams was at 40.2% or 15,541 votes.

Alvarez, who also previously served on the San Diego City Council, said he will support policies that spur affordable housing construction.

Williams said he supports public safety, a state educational voucher system, and a "tough love" approach to homelessness.

In the 78th Assembly District, Ward, D-University Heights, did not draw any challengers.

The top two vote-getters in the other races will advance to the November election.