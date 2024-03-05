Here are the California Primary Election results for US Senate and Congress

On March 5, San Diegans and their fellow Golden State residents will be selecting candidates to face off in a handful of seats representing our region on the national stage.

Voters are being asked to narrow down a field of candidates to replace the late Sen. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), whose office is currently filled by Laphonza Romanique Butler, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after Feinstein died in September of last year.

Also on Tuesday, county residents will be voting for hopefuls in a handful of U.S. House of Representatives races.

All races this March will determine which two candidates head to a run-off in November.

U.S. Senate

California’s Senate race was expected to be a three-way Democratic prizefight, but the possibility of a record-low turnout is elevating the chances of Republican Steve Garvey, a former San Diego Padres star, and could derail the congressional careers of two prominent progressives.

For months, Rep. Adam Schiff has had the fundraising and polling edge in a crowded Democratic field. Garvey's ascent has imperiled the political prospects of Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter. The top two finishers in the March 5 contest, regardless of party, advance to the general election in November in the liberal-leaning state.

Schiff was a leading voice in the two impeachments of former President Donald Trump. Lee is a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Porter has drawn attention on social media with her sharp questioning of tech CEOs in Capitol Hill hearings.

Voters will be asked to mark their ballots twice for U.S. Senator from California. The first race will decide who heads to the runoff in the fall to occupy the seat from Jan. 3, 2025, and the following six years.

The other contest is to decide who will fill the seat until Jan. 3 currently being occupied by Butler. Whoever wins that election in November will immediately replace Butler.

The major candidates are all running in both races.

U.S. Representative: 48th Congressional District

Constituents in the 48th Congressional District, by far the biggest district in San Diego County geographically, live as far north as Valley Center, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs, Ramona, Julian, Poway, Santee, Alpine, Pine Valley and all the way south to the U.S.-Mexico Border. The district also contains some communities even farther north, up in southwestern Riverside County, including Murrieta and Temecula.

The incumbent is Darrell Issa, a Republican who won the seat in the last Congressional election.

U.S. Representative: 49th Congressional District

Mike Levin, a Democrat, currently holds the 49th, having occupied that role since winning it in 2019, following Issa's "retirement" the previous year. Levin, who is a resident of San Juan Capistrano, represents the district, which is made up mostly of San Diego County residents from Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside and Camp Pendleton.

U.S. Representative: 50th Congressional District

The 50th District is comprised some of San Diego's wealthiest communities, including Coronado, La Jolla, Point Loma and Del Mar, as well as Southeast San Diego, downtown San Diego, Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, but also the inland areas of San Marcos and Escondido. Prior to winning the seat in 2023, Peters represented the 52nd District for 10 years beginning in 2013.

U.S. Representative: 51st Congressional District

People voting for their representative in the 51st Congressional District live in El Cajon, La Mesa, Rolando, Mission Valley, Serra Mesa, Mira Mesa and Miramar, Scripps Ranch, and parts of Rancho Penasquitos. They are currently represented by Sara Jacobs, a Democrat seeking re-election for the third time.

U.S. Representative: 52nd Congressional District

Rep. Juan Vargas, a longtime fixture in San Diego politics, is the Democrat who represents the 52nd in Congress. His constituents live in the South Bay communities of Chula Vista, National City, Imperial Beach and Otay Mesa, as well as portions of Southeast San Diego.