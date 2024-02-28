Candidates for 51st Congressional District on what they would prioritize in their term

Hundreds of thousands of San Diegans have already cast their votes and sent in their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday, but many are still making up their mind about whom to vote for.

The 51st Congressional District includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Rolando, Mission Valley, Serra Mesa, Mira Mesa and Miramar, Scripps Ranch and parts of Rancho Penasquitos.

“This is the community that raised me, that taught me my values,” Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who represents California’s 51st Congressional District, told NBC 7.

“I grew up here; I’ve lived here all my life,” said Bill Wells, the mayor of the city of El Cajon.

As the youngest member of House Democratic leadership, Jacobs is seeking reelection for a third time. She said her campaign has focused on three main issues: the cost of living, the cost of child care and women’s reproductive rights.

“We recently topped the list of most expensive places to live, beating San Francisco and L.A., and, let me tell you, that's not what we meant when we said beat L.A.,” Jacobs said.

“Around 60% of San Diego families can't find child care that meets their needs and even if they can find it, they can't afford it,” said Jacobs.

“I think everyone really understands the stakes," Jacobs said. "Particularly, I've been feeling a lot of excitement from young women who really know that their reproductive rights are on the line.”

On the other side of this race, Wells has his own priorities.

“I’m worried about the same thing everyone else is worried about,” Wells said.

Wells, who’s been mayor of El Cajon for 11 years, said his attention is directed south.

“The filth on the streets, homelessness everywhere, the cost of living, the cost of energy, those are big things, but they pale on comparison to the border," Wells said. "The border is a massive legitimate crisis and that’s got to be the primary issue."

Wells has run for Congress in the past, but this go-round, he said, he doesn’t need to make empty promises because his proof is in the pudding.

“I stood up against Rob Bonta, I stood up against the county of San Diego and Nathan Fletcher, and, for the most part we’ve won those battles,” Wells said. “Rather than say you should vote for me because I’ll do all these great things for you, I say you should vote for me because I’ve done a lot to protect the people.”

Jacobs said she’s already talked the talk and walked the walk.

“I've been able to deliver just in the last year, over $360,000,000 worth of federal grants, $20 million back to my constituents through casework,” Jacobs said.

More than 245,000 people across San Diego County have already dropped off their ballots for next Tuesday's primary. Local election officials said we're on track to exceed turnout from 2020. Thirty-nin vote centers are already open across the county along with 146 ballot boxes.