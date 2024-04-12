San Diego

Walk MS: Walk MS San Diego Set to Raise Awareness and Find a Cure, with more than 1,500 people expected to participate!

Saturday, April 20, 7:30am at NTC Liberty Station

On April 20th friends, families and co-workers will meet at Walk MS: San Diego to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Walk MS: San Diego creates the space where people living with MS and those who care about them can gather to shine a spotlight on a disease that affects nearly 1 million people in the U.S.

To date, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors across the country have helped to raise over $1 billion to stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost and end MS forever.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Walk MS San Diego

Saturday, April 20

7:30am

Preble Park at NTC Park in Liberty Station

2455 Cushing Road

San Diego, CA 92106

REGISTER: Visit walkMS.org

