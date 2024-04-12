Walk MS: Walk MS San Diego Set to Raise Awareness and Find a Cure, with more than 1,500 people expected to participate!

On April 20th friends, families and co-workers will meet at Walk MS: San Diego to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Walk MS: San Diego creates the space where people living with MS and those who care about them can gather to shine a spotlight on a disease that affects nearly 1 million people in the U.S.

To date, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors across the country have helped to raise over $1 billion to stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost and end MS forever.

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Walk MS San Diego

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Saturday, April 20

7:30am

Preble Park at NTC Park in Liberty Station

2455 Cushing Road

San Diego, CA 92106

REGISTER: Visit walkMS.org