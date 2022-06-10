Silayan Strong Heart Smart Series: Stroke & Heart Attack Awareness

Silayan Filipina National Organization invites you to a special presentation on Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. to meet Jenylyn Carpio, American Heart Association National Volunteer, and Mayling Naputi, RN, BSN, CCM. Hear a survivor's testimonial, learn signs of a stroke and heart attack, and take home practical information to start or maintain heart health. Attend for an opportunity to take home one or more gifts. Register for this free event at https://sfheart2022.eventbrite.com.

LOCATION:

Mission Valley Branch Library Commmunity Room

2123 Fenton Parkway

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Diego, CA 92108